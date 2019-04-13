Will Smith might fulfil Bollywood dream in SOTY2

After a video clipping of shaking a leg with the star cast of ' 2' went viral, Johar has hinted at the possible appearance of the in the upcoming Bollywood film.

During the trailer launch of SOTY2 on Friday, when asked about Will Smith's appearance in the upcoming film, told media, "Smith shot for a show called 'Bucket List'. One of his wish on that list was to dance on a Bollywood song."

"Fortunately, I know for a few years now, and when his team got in touch with us, we were shooting for 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'. He came and rehearsed for 'Radhaa'(a song from the first instalment of the film released in 2012), and there is synergy between the two He came and shot that."

"Whether he will be a part of the film or not, that's a question I will leave unanswered till you see the film," added

Besides Will Smith, actors Alia Bhatt, and Sidharth Malhotra, who started their Bollywood career with the film 'Student Of The Year' are also expected to make a cameo appearance in the second instalment of the film.

The story of the film SOTY2 revolves around the lives of two college girls, played by debutants and Tara Sutaria, who falls in love with Tiger Shroff.

The film is slated for release on May 10.

