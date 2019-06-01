Blasts at Russian munitions factory injure 19

At least 19 people have been injured in blasts at a factory that manufactures explosives in western Russia, emergency services said on Saturday.

The incident took place at the in Dzerzhinsk city in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region.

The victims were mostly lightly injured, although some people sustained moderate wounds, according to the regional Health Ministry, cited by Russian news agency

The explosions led to the collapse of one of the warehouses at the factory, located some 800 km east of Moscow, according to preliminary information.

Reports say that the incident happened due to an alleged violation of safety regulations during the process of making munitions.

The occurrence of further explosions was not ruled out because besides manufacturing munitions, trinitrotoluene in particular, bombs destined for military aviation were stored in the warehouse that was in flames.

The in Dzerzhinsk has been manufacturing munitions for over 60 years.

--IANS

soni/

