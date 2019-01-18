Trains, flights hit as visibility drops in Delhi

At least 10 trains were delayed and several flights diverted due to a dense cover over the national capital causing to remain at zero for a few hours on Friday morning.

According to the (IMD), the in Palam area dropped to zero between 4.30 a.m. and 6.30 a.m, and later remained less than 50 metres till 8.30 a.m. It only improved after 9.30 a.m. to 50 metres, the required range for an aircraft to land

An Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) official told IANS that due to the low visibility, flight operations were badly affected between 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. .

"At least five flights were diverted and departures were affected till 10 a.m.," he said.

Trains that were delayed due to the dense cover included the Puri-New Purushottam Express (by over six hours), Gaya-New Mahabodhi Express and Howrah-New Poorva Express which were both held-up by more than five hours.

The minimum temperature in Delhi on Friday was recorded at 4.8 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, while the humidity level was 100 per cent.

The city will witness shallow to dense throughout the day, the Met said.

The air quality in Delhi and adjoining areas turned 'severe' as the amount of moisture in the air prevented dispersal of particulate matters PM2.5 and PM10.

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded at 411, according to (CPCB).

Thursday's maximum temperature settled at 22.2 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average while the minimum was recorded at 4.2 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average.

