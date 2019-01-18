Kashmir Valley braces for heavy snowfall

The office on Friday said that heavy to very heavy snowfall will occur in the Valley starting from Saturday.

Sonum Lotus, of the regional MET Office, said the snowfall will gradually become heavier and stronger in intensity till January 23rd.

have warned people not to move around in avalanche prone areas, store enough edibles and other essentials as both surface and air connectivity is likely to remain disrupted during this period.

recorded minus 0.7 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam minus 10.3 and Gulmarg minus 10.0 as the minimum temperatures on Friday.

Leh and Kargil towns recorded minus 15.6 and minus 19.2 degrees Celsius.

Jammu city had 5.3 degrees Celsius, Katra 6.3, Batote 2.5, Bannihal 0.7 and Bhaderwah minus 0.8 as the night's lowest temperatures.

--IANS

sq/ksk

