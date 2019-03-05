Canada budget minister quits crisis-plagued Trudeau cabinet

Canadian resigned Monday, saying she no longer had confidence in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government, which is embroiled in a major political crisis.

"I have been considering the events that have shaken the in recent weeks and after serious reflection, I have concluded that I must resign as a member of Cabinet," Philpott said on

"The solemn principles at stake are the independence and integrity of our justice system... Sadly, I have lost confidence in how the government has dealt with this matter and in how it has responded to the issues raised."



Philpott is said to be close to ex- Jody Wilson-Raybould, who triggered the crisis for by accusing senior officials of attempting to head off the fraud prosecution of engineering giant SNC-Lavalin.

The surprise announcement from Philpott, who also served as president, adds another layer of complexity for

Last week, the opposition called for Trudeau's resignation and for launching a federal investigation to look into Wilson-Raybould's claims during her February testimony at the Justice Committee.

Wilson-Raybould said that Trudeau, one of his applied "inappropriate" pressure on her, including "veiled threats", to intervene in a criminal prosecution.

She said that from September to December 2018, officials "hounded" her to ask prosecutors to settle the case out of court.

SNC-Lavalin was charged in 2015 with corruption for allegedly bribing officials in between 2001 and 2011 to secure government contracts during former strongman Moamer Kadhafi's reign.

Wilson-Raybould refused, and the trial is set to proceed.

Canada's first indigenous attorney general, she was shuffled to veterans affairs in January, and a month later, resigned from cabinet. Days later, Trudeau's long-time friend and top also quit.

said he "completely disagrees" with his former attorney general's characterisation of events, insisting that he and his team were rightly looking to safeguard up to 9,000 Canadian jobs, including in his own electoral district -- which Wilson-Raybould referred to as improper "partisan political considerations".

has insisted that he made clear to his former that the "decision around SNC-Lavalin was Wilson-Raybould's and hers alone to make".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)