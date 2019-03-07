Trinamool, BJP in rally war on women's day

The bitter rivalry between West Bengal's ruling and formidable challengers will now spill over to the streets of on Friday -- the -- when stalwarts of the two parties take part in mega rallies around the same time.

As in previous years, Chief Minister and Trinamool chief would spearhead her party's rally from Shraddhananda Park in north to city hub Dharamtala to celebrate the day.

Party's women's leaders would participate in the procession, with heavyweight ministers and walking beside their beloved didi (elder sister -- as Banerjee is affectionately called).

Almost simultaneously, the state would take out a rally from its headquarters at Muralidhar Sen Lane to Shyambazar five-point crossing, for restoration of democracy in

State Dilip Ghosh, and convener of the party's state election management committee Mukul Roy would be the vanguard of the rally where a is expected to participate.

The rallyists would demand a free and fair Lok Sabha election in a congenial atmosphere sans fear.

State BJP Mahila Morcha activists would take part in the rally in a bigway.

"The BJP activists and supporters will hit the streets in huge numbers on that day. Those who were attacked on March 3, during the bike rallies to observe Vijay Sankalpa Divas, will also be there," said Ghosh.

The BJP has claimed that 60-70 of its activists sustained various degree of in attacks by the anti-socials sheltered by the and the police when the workers were bringing out "peaceful" bike rallies as part of the party's campaign programme ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

