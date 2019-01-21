Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya celebrate 47th Statehood Day

Tripura, and celebrated their 47th on Monday.

and greeted the people of Manipur, and on their

The erstwhile princely states of and were merged into the in October 1949 and became full-fledged states on January 21, 1972.

was part of before becoming a full-fledged state under the North Eastern Region (Re-Organisation) Act, 1971.

Addressing the main function of the , said that his government's main goal was to make the state "drug free" and ensure efficient and transparent governance.

It was for the first time that Deb addressed the main function of the Statehood Day after becoming the around ten months ago after the in alliance with the of Tripura (IPFT) trounced the led Left Front.

"The BJP-IPFT government's main mission is to deliver efficient and transparent governance. The law enforcing agencies have maximised their insistent efforts to make Tripura a "drug free state", as declared by the BJP government," Deb said.

He said in the last ten enforcing agencies have seized over 65,000 kg ganja (cannabis) and various other drugs and 660 people were arrested in connection with the drug menace.

The market rate of 65,000 kg of ganja is around Rs. 36 crore.

"With a decrease in drug related activities, crime against women has also reduced by 19 per cent during the past ten months," Deb said.

The said that with the digitisation of many and works, people are benefited in numerous ways and transparency has been established in governance.

In Manipur, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, while addressing a gathering at the Rifles parade ground, urged all sections of the society to extend their support to the government for all round development of the state.

In Meghalaya, a week-long programme on the theme, 'Celebrating Meghalaya-India', on the occasion of the 47th Statehood Day and the 70th began on Monday in different districts.

--IANS

sc/oeb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)