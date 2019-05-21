Tripura suspends IPS officer, 8 TSR troopers

The government has suspended an and eight troopers of the elite State Rifles (TSR) from service for breaching discipline, an said here on Tuesday.

A Home Department said: "Five TSR troopers last week brutally assaulted two of their colleagues, and Jaydeep Prashad Tawra, at the 12th in Chakmaghat."

"Chouhan, a resident of Madhya Pradesh, had to admitted to the and Hospital here with severe injuries, while Tawra returned to his home in Rajasthan," he said.

The said after the incident came to light on Monday, the government suspended the 12th Battalion TSR Commandant Rati Ranjan Debnath, an IPS officer,

In another incident, three more TSR troopers of the 11th Battalion were suspended and action will be taken against another three for negligence of duty during a protest near Biplab Kumar Deb's official residence on May 17.

The TSR, trained for counter-insurgency operations, was launched in March 1984 to deal with terrorism.

Seventy-five per cent of its personnel are from Tripura.

