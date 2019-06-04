TRP of BJP's 'Jai Shri Ram' sliding down: Trinamool MP

Mocking the BJP's decision to introduce "Jai Maa Kali" slogan, Trinammol on Tuesday said the TRP (television rating point) of their " Ram" slogan has started sliding down while that of "Jai Maa Kali" is on the rise.

"Ram's TRP has suddenly dipped and that of Maa is on the rise," he said.

Banerjee, the nephew of and Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee, said if their slogan is " Ram", "ours is Jai Hind".

"I say ' Ram' when I pray. But on the political field, I say 'Jai Hind'," he said, adding that at a time when the unemployment and farmers' suicide were on the rise, Narendra Modi's reply was "Jai Shri Ram".

He also accused the saffron party of doing of violence.

"BJP is pursuing of violence as they are replicating the CPI-M's model ditto. They have already been fed up with sending post cards with 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan and also tired with replies from people of Bengal."

Banerjee also said people would give befitting reply to their slogan with "Jai hey, Jai Bangla" and "Jai Hind" more loudly.

