Modi to hold two public meetings in MP on Sunday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold two public meetings in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior and Sagar cities on Sunday.
The first meeting will take place at around 1.30 p.m. at the Kajalivan Maidan in Sagar, where he will meet Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and supporters.
At 4.30 p.m., Modi will preside over the second meeting at the Gwalior Vyapar Mela Ground.
Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari are also slated to attend public events in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday.
Singh will meet the public in Guna and Dewas, while Gadkari will hold interactions in Ujjain and Bhopal.
