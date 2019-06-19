Trump formally kicks off 2020 re-election campaign

US has formally kicked off his 2020 re-election campaign at a rally in Orlando,

"And that is why tonight, I stand before you to officially launch my campaign for a second term as of the United States," Trump told a crowd in the arena on Tuesday night.

During his speech, Trump touched upon a wide range of topics, including the nation's economy, the administration's immigration policies and trade approaches, and his efforts to remake federal courts, reports

He also lashed out at, among other things, his political opponents, some mainstream media, and the probe, which concluded in March.

Trump was elected the 45th of the US in 2016, after defeating

He took office on January 20, 2017 and filed papers with the for his re-election campaign the same day.

--IANS

ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)