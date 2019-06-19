JUST IN
Karnataka Congress MLA Roshan Baig suspended

IANS  |  Bengaluru 

The Karnataka Congress suspended its senior legislator from Bengaluru R. Roshan Baig for anti-party activities, a party official said late Tuesday.

"Baig has been suspended with immediate effect for his anti-party activities," said state Congress General Secretary V.Y. Ghorpade in a statement here.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has approved Baig's suspension on the recommendation of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) to take action against him on the basis of an enquiry into his activities.

Baig, a former Congress minister, is an eight-time legislator from the Shivajinagar Assembly segment from the city centre.

First Published: Wed, June 19 2019. 00:14 IST

