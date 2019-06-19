Karnataka Congress MLA Roshan Baig suspended

-
ALSO READ
Congress suspends Roshan Baig from party over 'anti-party activities'
Cong suspends Roshan Baig for 'anti-party' activities
Notice to Karnataka Congress MLA for criticising party leaders
Probe ordered into investment 'fraud' by Bengaluru jewels firm
Cong issues show-cause notice to MLA over outbursts
-
The Karnataka Congress suspended its senior legislator from Bengaluru R. Roshan Baig for anti-party activities, a party official said late Tuesday.
"Baig has been suspended with immediate effect for his anti-party activities," said state Congress General Secretary V.Y. Ghorpade in a statement here.
The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has approved Baig's suspension on the recommendation of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) to take action against him on the basis of an enquiry into his activities.
Baig, a former Congress minister, is an eight-time legislator from the Shivajinagar Assembly segment from the city centre.
--IANS
fb/kr
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU