Trump slams London Mayor as he arrives in UK

US arrived in the UK on Monday for a three-day state visit and set a combative tone by attacking Sadiq Khan, with whom he has clashed in the past, as his plane landed.

After touched down at the Stansted Airport, the and his wife, First Lady Melania, were greeted by Jeremy Hunt, reported.

Trump was seen chatting with Hunt for a minute and occasionally patting him on the back.

Minutes before touching down, Trump tweeted that Khan, who said on Sunday that the US was like a 20th-century fascist and also suggested that the UK should "not roll out the red carpet", was a "stone cold loser".

"@SadiqKhan, who by all accounts has done a terrible job as of London, has been foolishly "nasty" to the visiting President of the United States, by far the most important ally of the He is a stone cold loser who should focus on crime in London, not me," he said in the tweet.

Trump compared Khan to "our very dumb and incompetent" Bill de Blasio, "who has also done a terrible job".

But Trump added that he was still looking forward to his visit, reports the

Trump's agenda on Monday includes a tour of He will also meet and the Duchess of Cornwall for tea at Clarence House.

In the evening, will host a state banquet at for the Trumps, where they will be joined by the Duke and Duchess of Meghan Markle, the Duchess of will not attend following the birth of her son Archie, who is less than a month old.

On Tuesday, Trump and outgoing will host a business breakfast at after which they then visit Downing Street for further talks, followed by a joint press conference.

But Hunt indicated on Monday that Trump and May might not have a one-to-one discussion during meetings on Tuesday. "He's going to sit down with in a meeting which I will be at, and he may well sit down with her one-to-one, as often happens, before or after those meetings."

The two leaders are expected to discuss climate change and Chinese firm

Before the visit, Trump told the Sun newspaper that he was backing leadership contender to be the next

He also told that - an - should be involved in the government's negotiations to leave the

Meanwhile, tens of thousands of protesters are expected to take to the streets across the UK, including in London, Manchester, and to demonstrate against Trump's visit.

On Wednesday, Trump will visit to mark the 75th

He will then fly to Shannon, in Ireland, to meet Leo Varadkar, before going to his golf course at Doonbeg in County Clare.

--IANS

ksk/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)