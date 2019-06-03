Trump brings Brexit advice on state visit to troubled UK

Britain will roll out the red carpet for US on Monday as he arrives in Britain for a state visit already overshadowed by his outspoken remarks on

will welcome and his wife to Buckingham Palace, where they will be treated to a of honour, a private lunch and later, a glittering state banquet.

But beneath the pomp and ceremony, Britain is in turmoil with due to step down within weeks over her handling of her country's exit from the

True to form, ripped up the diplomatic rule book before he even touched down by saying former would make an "excellent" choice to succeed May.

He also recommended May's successor walk away from talks with Brussels, refuse to pay Britain's agreed divorce bill and leave the EU with no deal.

The much vaunted UK-US "special relationship" was already under strain over different approaches to Iran, and the climate change accord.

Opposition politicians are boycotting the banquet over what London's called Trump's "divisive behaviour" and large protests are expected across the capital.

But May and Trump are expected to emphasise the wider benefits of the old alliance when they hold talks at Downing Street on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, they will join other world leaders in the English port of to commemorate 75 years since the D-Day landings, which changed the



course of World War II.

"Our relationship has underpinned our countries' security and prosperity for many years, and will continue to do so for generations to come," May said ahead of the visit.

May announced her resignation last month after failing to get her deal through parliament and twice delaying Britain's EU departure.

She will formally quit as her Conservative party's on Friday, but will stay on while they find someone to replace her.

Three years after the referendum vote for Brexit, Britain remains divided and anxious about its place in the world.

