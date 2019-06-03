Mafia don Ateeq Ahmad shifted to Ahmadabad from UP

Mafia don-turned-politician was on Monday shifted to a jail in in under tight security on the directives of the

He was taken on a commercial flight from where he was recently shifted to.

Prior to that, Ahmad was lodged in district jail for beating a inside the prison.

He was brought to in after he said he would contest the Lok Sabha elections from However he was denied permission for parole to campaign for himself. Ahmad later filed his nomination papers from but withdrew it.

Ahmad was a in 2004 and was charged with the murder of MLA Raju Pal in 2005.

In December 2016, Ahmad and his men had allegedly assaulted the staff members of the Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture, Technology and Sciences (SHUATS) for taking action against two students who were caught cheating in an examination.

The video of Ahmad beating the and employees was widely circulated on the Internet and he was, again, arrested.

--IANS

amita/pg/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)