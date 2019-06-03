Mafia don Ateeq Ahmad shifted to Ahmadabad from UP

-
Mafia don-turned-politician Ateeq Ahmad was on Monday shifted to a jail in Ahmadabad in Gujarat under tight security on the directives of the Supreme Court.
He was taken on a commercial flight from Allahabad where he was recently shifted to.
Prior to that, Ahmad was lodged in Deoria district jail for beating a businessman inside the prison.
He was brought to Naini jail in Allahabad after he said he would contest the Lok Sabha elections from Allahabad. However he was denied permission for parole to campaign for himself. Ahmad later filed his nomination papers from Varanasi but withdrew it.
Ahmad was a Samajwadi Party MP in 2004 and was charged with the murder of Bahujan Samaj Party MLA Raju Pal in 2005.
In December 2016, Ahmad and his men had allegedly assaulted the staff members of the Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture, Technology and Sciences (SHUATS) for taking action against two students who were caught cheating in an examination.
The video of Ahmad beating the SHUATS teacher and employees was widely circulated on the Internet and he was, again, arrested.
