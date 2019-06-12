Turn monotonous office wear into party ready look

What if you realise that its 6 p.m., and you have a date with your college friends? You need a quick and easy way to take your work look from formal to exceptional.

Dipti Tolani, at (women's luxury brand for office wear), and Mahima Mendiratta, at Primo Knot (women's fashion brand) have some suggestions:

* You can wear a silk blouse tucked into a long skirt or a dress for the evening out. In the day, you can wear a blazer to work, if you want to conceal the glamour in your outfit. Make sure to take the blazer off when you're stepping out in the evening.

* A chunky piece of necklace on your solid coloured dress can completely transform your look and glam you up.

* Scarves are just bold and colourful. The contrast of your structured shift dress or skirt with the scarf will look effortlessly easy going and put together at the same time. Try a cool knit, a chic leopard pattern or a pastel and light colour.

* Adding some serious volume to your dress will help to update your look. Ruffles in skirts and shirts portray feminine vibes with their flowy styles.

* A-line plisse (or pleated slightly unevenly) skirt with sequinned panels, seasonal print or asymmetric hem is perfect for your office look as well as evening parties. The plisse skirt is a very simple pull-on skirt with a dyed-to-match elastic waistband. Sharp lines define this season's must-have skirt. It can be ankle length with thigh high splits and pleats both front and back.

* The unique selection of cutouts is fun and flirty without being too exposed. Cutouts in the necklines and waistlines is suitable for office wear to parties. Own the look in a daring and glamorous way.

* Every woman should have a pair of gorgeous heels that makes her feel more confident. Nude colour for your stilettos will make the outfit gorgeous and stylish for the evening.

