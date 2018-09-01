TVS Motor, Eicher Motors post growth in August

Two-wheeler majors TVS Motor Company Ltd and Eicher Motors Ltd on Saturday said they logged sales growth in August 2018.
In a statement, TVS Motor said it sold a total of 343,217 units (two and three-wheelers) last month up from 317,563 units sold in August 2017.
On the other hand, Eicher Motors said it sold 69,377 units last month, up from 67,977 units sold in August 2017.
