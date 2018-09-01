TVS Motor, Eicher Motors post growth in August

Two-wheeler majors Ltd and Motors Ltd on Saturday said they logged sales growth in August 2018.

In a statement, TVS Motor said it sold a total of 343,217 units (two and three-wheelers) last month up from 317,563 units sold in August 2017.

On the other hand, Motors said it sold 69,377 units last month, up from 67,977 units sold in August 2017.

