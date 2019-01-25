Two Sri Lankan peacekeepers killed in Mali

-
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka to host two-day defence seminar in August end
Sri Lanka releases Indian fishermen, asks to appear before court
Sri Lanka to implement digital ID cards
Lankan panel recommends no promotion, transfer of state officials accused in war-era disappearances
Sri Lankan Navy detains 9 Indian fishermen near Delft Island
-
Two Sri Lankan soldiers who were deployed for peacekeeping in Mali were killed on Friday when their armoured vehicle came under attack, the Sri Lankan Army said.
The Army said the armoured vehicle was targeted by a remote-controlled Improvised Explosive Device (IED), reports Xinhua news agency.
The statement said the attack killed an Army Captain and another soldiers. Besides, three more Sri Lankan military personnel were injured in the incident.
Sri Lanka has deployed 200 soldiers for peacekeeping duties in the western African nation of Mali.
--IANS
mr/
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU