JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Defence-Security

Security in top gear in Delhi ahead of Republic Day

Business Standard

Two Sri Lankan peacekeepers killed in Mali

IANS  |  Colombo 

Two Sri Lankan soldiers who were deployed for peacekeeping in Mali were killed on Friday when their armoured vehicle came under attack, the Sri Lankan Army said.

The Army said the armoured vehicle was targeted by a remote-controlled Improvised Explosive Device (IED), reports Xinhua news agency.

The statement said the attack killed an Army Captain and another soldiers. Besides, three more Sri Lankan military personnel were injured in the incident.

Sri Lanka has deployed 200 soldiers for peacekeeping duties in the western African nation of Mali.

--IANS

mr/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, January 25 2019. 20:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements