Two-wheeled Segways come to Ahmedabad railway station

Segway, the two-wheeled, self-balancing, that has become a rage in the West, has come to the Railway Station for the use of the (RPF).

Officers of the RPF could be seen cruising on the railway platforms at a speed of 8-10 km per hour on the Segways, which help them in better crowd control and patrolling at the railway station in Kalupur.

Gracious Fernandes, of the RPF, Ahmedabad, told IANS, "The railway platform here stretches up to 800 metre and the helps reach the different corners faster to help people.

"The battery operated Segways come handy in reaching and controlling the crowd at the station quickly as well as for overall patrolling."

As many as six Segways were put into work at the Kalupur railway station on May 23. The RPF officers were trained to use it in a day, Fernandes said.

"It is the initiative of the railway division and the Segways are of immense help to the RPF as they can aid people in need in no time," (PRO) told IANS. He said each machine would have cost around Rs 1 lakh.

Fernandes said, "The railway station is quite big. There are as many as 12 platforms and covering all of them on feet takes a long time. With the Segways, our work becomes faster and more efficient."

He could not recall any untoward incident since the Segways were introduced on May 23.

