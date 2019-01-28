WR provides segways to RPF at Mumbai suburban stations

The Western Railway has provided segways, the two-wheeled, self-balancing and battery-powered electric vehicles, to the (RPF) personnel deployed at major railway stations in

The vehicle, introduced on the Republic Day, will help the RPF in keeping an eye on every nook and corner of the railway stations, specially on long platforms, Western Railway's PRO Ravinder Bhakar said on Monday.

"This is the first-of-its-kind initiative by the Indian Railways. We have got six segways and five more are expected in the next few weeks," he said.

These segways will be used by RPF personnel at Churchgate, Central, Bandra Terminus, Andheri and Borivali stations, he added.

Currently, segways are used by in South to patrol on the promenade and the officials need sufficient training to operate these self-balancing vehicles.

