Uber Eats getting embedded into main app: Report

Ride-hailing has embedded the of its app - Eats - into the main application in select markets.

The move is being seen as Uber's attempt to persuade its main service users to try its business.

"We're rolling out a new way to order Eats directly in the app on (we've already been experimenting on iOS)," an Uber was quoted as saying by the TechCruch on Wednesday.

The move could give Uber a customer acquisition and retention edge on single-product competitors like or

San Francisco-based Uber had more than 91 million active riders and 3.9 million drivers across the world by December 2018, with services available over 63 countries and regions, according to its official website.

In the US, Uber fulfils 40 million rides every month.

--IANS

ksc/mag/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)