JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » General

Can't be grabbed without consent: Miley Cyrus

Business Standard

Uber Eats getting embedded into main app: Report

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Ride-hailing major Uber has embedded the web version of its food delivery app - Uber Eats - into the main application in select markets.

The move is being seen as Uber's attempt to persuade its main service users to try its food delivery business.

"We're rolling out a new way to order Eats directly in the Uber app on Android (we've already been experimenting on iOS)," an Uber spokesperson was quoted as saying by the TechCruch on Wednesday.

The move could give Uber a customer acquisition and retention edge on single-product competitors like Lyft or DoorDash.

San Francisco-based Uber had more than 91 million active riders and 3.9 million drivers across the world by December 2018, with services available over 63 countries and regions, according to its official website.

In the US, Uber fulfils 40 million rides every month.

--IANS

ksc/mag/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 05 2019. 16:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU