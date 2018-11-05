Udacity, KPIT partners to build engineering talent ecosystem

Silicon Valley-based platform on Monday announced its collaboration with Pune-based to upskill and build the engineering talent ecosystem for autonomous in India, including self-driving cars and autonomous flight.

Under this partnership, KPIT will invest in training their employees with courses, which results in industry recognised certification.

"Partnerships with top employers like are essential to delivering on our mission to democratise education," Sebastian Thrun, Founder and of Udacity, said in a statement.

KPIT has also announced and launched a programme for several hundred scholarships for Engineering Nanodegree programme from

"While and are finding great reception in the US and Europe, their impact on the larger mobility landscape of evolving economies such as could be even more significant," said Kishor Patil, Co-founder, CEO and MD,

