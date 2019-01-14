Udaipur World Music Festival from Feb 15

-
Over 150 global artistes from 20 countries, including Israel, Spain, Portugal, Indonesia, Iran, Greece and Switzerland, will participate at the Udaipur World Music Festival, scheduled from February 15-17.
The fest features live performances and celebrates cultural diversity.
Spread over three venues in the city of lakes, the gala will also feature local Rajasthani talent.
This year's festival will witness performances by artistes such as Vibha Saraf (India), Albaluna (Portugal), La Dame Blanche (Cuba - France), Natig Rhythm Group (Azerbaijan) and Els Catarres (Catalonia, Spain) among others, read a statement.
Sanjeev Bhargava, Founder Director, Seher India, said: "Music has t he unique ability to bind different cultures, tradition, nationalities and people from all walks of life in one cord.
"The festival will be a mesmerizing experience for music lovers that they will cherish for a lifetime."
--IANS
rb/pgh/
