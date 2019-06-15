Underground fires in UP forests spark panic

Underground fires in the forest ranges of district in have triggered panic among the local villagers who have started fleeing their homes as smoke has been seen emerging from cracks in the ground.

According to reports, smoke has been emerging from cracks in the ground in Mohammadi area and the land is heated up underneath.

and villages have been affected.

"You cannot walk barefoot because the ground is almost on fire. The cattle is getting restless and we are now moving out because you never know when the flames break out. We have never seen something like this," said Munawwar Naqvi, a

Farmers are also getting increasingly apprehensive about damage to vegetable crops.

While villagers claim that this could be the beginning of a volcanic eruption, local revenue official, said, "The incident is a natural phenomenon in which fire breaks out in underground humus layers."

He said the land where the underground fire occurred has been lying barren for several decades and dry leaves, twigs and branches from nearby jungles accumulated there and formed the underground humus layer.

He said that: "The overground fire had been put out but it unknowingly caught the humus layers which resulted in smoke emission from the cracks."

Meanwhile, said forest officials were sent to dig up trenches around the affected land to prevent the spread of fire to the nearby forest area.

of Dudhwa, R.K. Pandey said that swamps often develop underground holes in which organic matter accumulates and scorching heat sometimes results in such underground fire.

--IANS

amita/kr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)