BJD takes huge lead in Assembly, Lok Sabha (2nd lead)

UPA hope floats in Tamil Nadu, DMK leading in 22 seats

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Facing massive loss in the elections, Congress-led UPA may take solace in Tamil Nadu with DMK leading on most seats in the state.

As per trends shown by the Election Commission (EC) post-noon, the DMK is leading on as many as 22 seats while Congress leading on 8 seats in the southern state. The trends for 38 seats out of 39 have come from counting centres.

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is leading in only two constituencies while Communist Party of India leading in other two seats.

The latest trend would be a major relief for the Congress as it has failed to reached even close to the expected tally.

The available counting data for the state showed Dayanidhi Maran of DMK trailing from Chennai Central seat. Another party veteran A Raja is also currently trailing from his Nilgiris parliamentary constituency.

--IANS

nk/sn

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 14:16 IST

