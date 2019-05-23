UPA hope floats in Tamil Nadu, DMK leading in 22 seats

Facing massive loss in the elections, Congress-led UPA may take solace in with DMK leading on most seats in the state.

As per trends shown by the (EC) post-noon, the DMK is leading on as many as 22 seats while leading on 8 seats in the southern state. The trends for 38 seats out of 39 have come from counting centres.

All India Anna (AIADMK) is leading in only two constituencies while leading in other two seats.

The latest trend would be a major relief for the as it has failed to reached even close to the expected tally.

The available counting data for the state showed Dayanidhi Maran of DMK trailing from Chennai Central seat. Another party veteran A Raja is also currently trailing from his Nilgiris parliamentary constituency.

