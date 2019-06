US ban will cost Huawei $30bn in two years: Founder

Hit by the US trade ban, is looking at a massive $30 billion loss in revenue over the next two years, said the Chinese giant's Founder and Zhengfei on Monday, adding that the US administration's attack on can't stop it from moving forward.

In a dialogue at in with US futurist and Nicholas Negroponte, of Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Media Lab, compared the firm to a "badly damaged" plane, estimating that the company's revenues could miss targets by around $30 billion this year and the next but he expects a revival in 2021.

said expects revenue of about $100 billion annually for the next two years -- compared to $105 billion in 2018 and $125 billion this year.

"The major goal for human society is to create wealth and help more people to shake off poverty. Only through collaboration and development can humans' needs be met," reports Xinhua, quoting Ren.

Earlier this month, the company "downgraded its forecast for total shipments in the second half of 2019 by about 20-30 per cent," according to a report in

Confirming the news, Ren said Huawei's global sales will drop by 40 per cent.

Huawei just outpaced for the number two spot globally in the smartphone market, when the US trade ban hit the company hard as it lost access to swathes of its hardware and

Huawei, which is the world's largest maker of telecom equipment, has also been banned by the US from testing their

On May 15, US effectively banned Huawei with a national security order.

The US publicly asked its allies to steer clear of using Huawei products over concerns that the equipment could be used by the to obtain private information.

Huawei has filed a motion in a challenging the constitutionality of the 2019 National Defense Authorization Act (2019 NDAA).

The Chinese tech giant also asked for an end to US' state-sanctioned campaign against it arguing that it would "not deliver cybersecurity". A hearing on the motion is scheduled for September 19.

has decided to end support for its and apps on Huawei devices.

Although the Chinese communications giant aims to launch its own called "Hongmeng" to replace the OS on its but the OS has to see the light of the day and then users' approval.

The absence of pre-installed apps like Facebook, and has become a double whammy for Huawei.

--IANS

ksc/na

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)