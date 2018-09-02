US cancels $300 mn aid to Pakistan over terror groups

The has announced that it was cancelling $300 million in aid to over what it calls Islamabad's failure to take action against groups, a new blow to worsening bilateral ties between the two countries.

"Due to a lack of Pakistani decisive actions in support of the Strategy, the remaining $300 million was reprogrammed," said in a statement on Saturday.

"We continue to press to indiscriminately target all terrorist groups," Faulkner said, adding that the $300 million aid, which had earlier been suspended, would be now aimed at spending on other "urgent priorities" due to "a lack of Pakistani decisive actions" in tackling the issue.

The move, which needs to be approved by US Congress, is part of a broader suspension announced in January when had announced that it was cutting almost all security aid to the Islamabad, reports the

Saturday's announcement comes before US Mike Pompeo's scheduled visit to this week and meet the country's newly-elected Prime Minister,

The has criticised Pakistan for failing to deal with operating on its soil, including the Haqqani network and the Afghan with also accusing of deceiving while receiving billions of dollars.

has long complained that Pakistan provides a safe haven to groups, including the Afghan Taliban, Haqqani Network and Al Qaeda, allowing them to carry out cross-border attacks in

Pakistan has denied these claims.

Since 2002, Pakistan has received over $33 billion in US assistance, including $14 billion in Coalition Support Funds, a US programme to reimburse allies that have incurred costs in supporting counter-insurgency operations.

--IANS

ksk

