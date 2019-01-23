US detention of Press TV anchor 'illegal': Iran

Iran's on Tuesday said that the recent detention of an anchor of Iran's Press TV by the US FBI is "illegal".

The announcement was made as the ministry delivered Iran's protest note over the detention of Marzieh Hashemi, a and news presenter, to the summoned Swiss to

Hashemi, who has been living in for years, was detained by the FBI at the international airport in St. Louis, Missouri, on January 13 while making a family visit, reported.

A federal order confirmed on Friday that she was arrested on a "material witness" warrant and has not been accused of any crime.

On Tuesday, the Iranian handed over an official note to the Swiss in protest of the US detention and "inhumane and discriminatory" behaviour toward the and asked for her "immediate and unconditional" release.

Diplomatic relations between and the US were severed in 1979, after which the US appointed to protect its interests in Iran.

--IANS

vc

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)