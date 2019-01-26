US stocks close higher as Trump agrees to reopen government

US stocks ended higher as stronger-than-expected corporate earnings reports continued to lift investors' sentiment and US announced reopening the government for three weeks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 183.96 points, or 0.75 percent to 24,737.20 on Friday. The S&P 500 rallied 22.43 points, or 0.85 percent to 2,664.76. The jumped 91.40 points, or 1.29 percent to 7,164.86, reported

Digital and telecom companies, as well as card firms propelled the three general stock price indexes, as their corporate performance for the fourth quarter of 2018 topped estimates.

Shares of giant rose 4.23 percent around the closing bell.

Shares of the US data storage company and its counterpart climbed 7.52 percent and 6.57 percent respectively.

Shares of extended solid gains throughout the day, up 1.58 percent when the market closed.

The New York-State based payment and company earlier announced a deal to buy British payments company for over 300 million U.S. dollars.

Shares of also rose 0.83 percent.

Nine of the 11 primary S&P 500 sectors turned green in the index tally on Friday, with the materials sector up nearly 2 percent, leading the winners.

US congressional leaders and Trump have reached a deal to temporarily reopen the government for three weeks, calling an end to the longest shutdown in U.S. history, Trump announced Friday in remarks at the

The move came after the rejected two proposals to end the shutdown on Thursday, as economic losses have enlarged as roughly 800,000 federal employees began missing their second monthly salaries since Dec. 22, 2018.

Lawmakers will later discuss funds for border security and Trump's demand for 5.7 billion U.S. dollars for the US- border wall.

The is reportedly considering ending its bond portfolio cutback scheme and is "close" to making a decision, according to The Journal on Friday.

The reduction of the bonds the holds on its balance sheet indicates that it would get more capital from financial markets. While calling an end to the reduction move would increase the flow of hot money circulating the market.

Such move indicates that the central will possibly loosen to some extend its monetary tightening, which is normally favourable to equities markets.

Investors and analysts are looking forward to what will possibly come out from a two-day policy meeting of the central bank's Federal Open Market Committee next week.

