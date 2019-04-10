Punjab Governor declines to join Queen's birthday celebrations

Governor on Wednesday declined an invite from the here to attend the birthday celebrations of Elizabeth-II, stating that the event was falling on the eve of the 100th anniversary of the massacre by the British forces on April 13, 1919.

The development came on a day when UK expressed regret over the massacre, describing it as a "shameful scar" on British Indian history.

"Thank you very much for the invite as a special guest at Her Majesty the party at your residence. Let me wish Her Majesty long life and good health. While it would have been my privilege to be there but for the fact that it is falling on the eve of the hundredth anniversary of the brutal massacre at in Therefore, I express my inability to attend the same," Badnore said in an official communication to

Hundreds of unarmed Indians, including women and children, were killed by British forces led by inside the Jallianwala Bagh in on April 13, 1919. The massacre was one of the darkest chapters in India's freedom struggle."It was only yesterday that British Mark Field, while responding to a debate at the in the House of Commons, expressed 'deep regrets' and assured the House that the issue pertaining to an apology for the in was in progress," said Badnore, who's also the for the Union Territory (UT) of Chandigarh.

"Even British has termed the Jallianwala Bagh tragedy 'a shamefuI scar'. In the wake of the above, it may not be appropriate for me to be present on this occasion as Jallianwala Bagh has always been a very emotive issue in Punjab," Badnore said in his letter.

A number of dignitaries from Chandigarh have been invited for the event.

will turn 93 on April 21. She was coronated as in 1953.

