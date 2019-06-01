Flight Lt. Mohana Singh becomes first woman to be fully operational by day on Hawk jet

Flight Lt. Mohana Singh has become the first woman to be fully operational by day on a advanced jet

According to an official statement released on Friday, the landed after a gruelling four combat sortie at the station in West Bangal, which was the last syllabus sortie to become fully operational by daY on the jets.

Singh and two other women officers -- Bhawana Kanth and Avani Chaturvadi -- joined the fighter stream in June 2016.

Last week, Flight Lt. Bhawana Kanth became the first daytime woman to fly a Bison.

Flight Lt. Singh's training involved flying both air-to-air combat and air-to-ground missions.

She undertook many practice missions which involved firing of rockets, guns and dropping high calibre bombs. She also participated in various level flying exercises.

She has a total of over 500 hours of incident-free flying of which 380 hours are on the Mk 132 jet.

