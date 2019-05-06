'Value of M&A deals in hospital sector up 155% in FY19'

The total transaction value of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in the hospital sector surged 155 per cent in during the financial year 2018-19 to Rs 7,615 crore, an ICRA report said on Monday.

The value of Rs 7,615 crore is the highest in the last five years, said the report. In FY 2017-18, the total value of M&A in the sector stood at Rs 2,991 crore.

"The hospital sector has witnessed consolidation and a significant jump in M&A transactions, post the stress on performance of the sector due to regulatory restrictions," the report said.

"Two largest transactions in FY 2018-19 were the acquisition of stakes in two listed entities -- for Rs 4,000 crore (by IHH Heathcare) and Max Limited for Rs 2,351 crore (by KKR-Radiant)," ICRA said, adding that in both the cases, the deals were signed at a premium to the then prevailing market price.

The acquisition of shares in was done at a price of Rs 170 per share, against the then prevailing market price of Rs 144 per share, while the agreement to acquire shares in Max Healthcare was announced with an equity value of Rs 4,298 crore for the healthcare business against the then prevailing market value Rs 2,170 crore, as per the report

The premium paid reflected the healthy appetite for assets from the global reputed investors, despite the recent underperformance of the sector.

"Excluding the largest transaction in the sector -- Healthcare -- the growth in value of the transactions done in FY2019 will be 21 per cent," the report said.

ICRA maintained a stable outlook for the sector and held that the performance of the hospital companies has likely bottomed out and the sector was likely to witness an improvement over the medium term, though any incremental regulation may have a transient impact.

"Structurally, in the long term, underlying fundamentals continue to favour the sector like the significant shortage of beds in the country and the increase in the burden and ageing demographic profile. Further, the demand for will be supported by the rising per capita income, increasing penetration of medical insurance, riding and double-digit growth in medical tourism," ICRA said.

--IANS

rrb/arm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)