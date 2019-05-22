Varun Dhawan breaks down on 'Street Dancer 3D' set

got emotional on the sets of "Street Dancer". He broke down while performing for a sad number.

uploaded a video on his Story. A crew member asked him: "VD, you cried?"

To that, the "Main Tera Hero" replied: "I got emotional today because I had to perform a sad song... I am better now."

The 32-year-old also posted a series of photographs of himself along with

He captioned them: "Years of emotion is expressed in a single take. Give and take is the most fun part of the relationship between a "

"Street Dance 3D" is a dance drama being directed by D'souza, who helmed "ABCD: Anybody Can Dance" and "ABCD 2".

The film also features Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhudheva, and

--IANS

dc/rb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)