Venezuela frees 3 foreign journalists

Venezuelan authorities freed three foreign journalists and have permitted them to continue reporting from the South American nation.

Leonardo Munoz, video Mauren Barriga, both Colombian nationals, and Spanish were released on Thursday night after spending the night at El Helicoide, the headquarters of Venezuela's Sebin intelligence service, reports news.

Munoz, Barriga and Dominguez works for Efe, a Spanish international news agency.

The reporters were accompanied at the time of their release by Deputy Spanish and the Charge d'Affaires at Colombia's embassy, German Castaneda.

sources said unofficially that the reporters were detained by mistake, attributing the mix-up to conflicting orders and adding that the Sebin agents had apologised to the correspondents for their "arbitrary arrest".

Other journalists have also experienced problems this week while trying to cover developments in Venezuela, where a long-simmering political crisis entered a more acute phase on January 23 when proclaimed himself the country's legitimate

won last May's ballot by a wide margin, but much of the opposition boycotted the process and rejected the result as illegitimate, a stance shared by the US and numerous nations in and

and its Western allies recognised Guaido as interim and the followed suit on Thursday.

The parliament voted for a motion to acknowledge Guaido as Interim even as the arm of the was touting the creation of a group comprising European and Latin American nations aimed at finding a to the political crisis in within 90 days.

The would recognise Guaido on February 12 if Maduro refused to call a snap election.

Russia, which supports the Maduro government, warned on Thursday of a persistent risk of armed conflict in and expressed willingness to join a mediation process.

Among Latin American nations, Cuba, and remain solidly behind Maduro, while and are calling for mediation.

--IANS

ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)