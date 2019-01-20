Vigilance nabs Punjab police official for honey trap

The State Bureau (VB) has nabbed a head while accepting bribe of Rs 50,000 after honey trapping a person in Jalandhar, a said here on Sunday.

The head constable, Raja Singh, who is posted in Kapurthala, was nabbed redhanded on a complaint by Baljit Singh, reader to Ludhiana, the said.

"The complainant has approached the VB and informed that he came into contact with a woman known as Gurvinder Kaur through Facebook, who called him at a flat of her associate Narinder Kaur at Guru Gobind Singh Avenue, on December 29. Head raided that flat and threatened him (complainant) to register a case under Immoral Traffic Act," he said.

"The complainant alleged that the accused police man demanded Rs 2 lakh for not taking any action against him and the deal was struck at Rs 1 lakh. The accused woman was also pressuring the complainant to deliver the promised amount to police officer," the added.

After verifying his information, the VB team laid a trap and the accused head was arrested on the spot accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 as a first installment from the complainant.

The VB has registered a case under Prevention of Corruption Act against the accused and his two women associates.

