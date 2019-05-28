Vivo 'Y15' smartphone now in India for Rs 13,990

Chinese smartphone-maker on Tuesday launched its 'Y15' with (AI)-enabled triple rear camera and 5,000 mAh battery for Rs 13,990 in

The dual SIM features a 6.35-inch Halo FullView LCD display, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage.

Supporting the "Make In India" initiative, the 'Y15' is being manufactured at Vivo's Greater Noida facility, the company said in a statement.

Along with the 13MP+8MP+2MP triple rear camera, the smartphone sports a 16MP selfie shooter.

Equipped with the Helio P22 processor, the device runs Funtouch (OS) 9, based on 9 Pie.

"All these power packed features make the 'Y15' an ideal choice for all smooth multimedia consumption needs at a competitive price," the company added.

The 'Y15' smartphone is available in aqua blue and burgundy red colours across offline stores as well as including and

