We will win Lok Sabha, Assembly elections in Haryana: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Thursday that people in Haryana will vote for the BJP and the party will win all 10 Lok Sabha seats as well as Assembly elections this year.
Khattar said that the Bharatiya Janata Party was leading by over 9,500 votes in the Jind Assembly seat by-election after seven rounds of counting on Thursday.
"The people have voted for the good governance and transparency of the BJP government in Haryana," Khattar told the media here.
The Chief Minister said the issue of holding Assembly elections in Haryana along with the Lok Sabha polls had not been discussed by his government yet.
"If any suggestion in this regard is received from the Centre, we can discuss it. As of now, the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls will be held as per schedule," Khattar said.
Khattar has been leading the first Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Haryana since October 2014.
--IANS
js/mr
