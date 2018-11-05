Weak rupee, Asian markets pull key indices lower

A weak rupee, along with broadly negative Asian markets and profit booking, pushed the key Indian equity indices in the red on Monday.

According to market observers, selling pressure in oil and gas, power stocks dragged the key indices lower, whereas buying support was witnessed in IT and

In addition, the domestic traded lower by 59 paise at 73.03 to a US dollar, from its Friday close of 72.44.

Index-wise, the settled 60.73 points lower at 34,950.92. It had opened at 35,118.62 from its previous close of 35,011.65.

It touched an intra-day high of 35,123.41 points and a low of 34,811.60 points.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty50 closed 24.80 points down at 10,528.20.

