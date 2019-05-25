Will start shooting of film under my production house by this year: Katrina Kaif

who is gearing up for the release of her forthcoming film 'Bharat', hopes that she will start shooting of the film under her production house by this year.

Katrina was interacting with the media to promote 'Bharat' on Friday in

There were reports that has bought the rights of the French film 'He Loves Me He Loves Me Not' a while go but the project couldn't take shape earlier due to undisclosed reasons. However, it has now taken off and is being developed.

Notably, Katrina is the latest leading Bollywood heroine to get into production. Actresses (Purple Pebble Pictures), (Clean Slate Films) and (Kahaaniwaaley) already have their production houses going, ensuring a greater, better presentation of women in

Talking about the development, Katrina said, "That French film is a story on which we are working on for quite a sometime. It's not a French film actually but there were few ideas which had come to me. I really liked it and I might put my name to it as a I would like to put my name for which I feel very strongly about. There are few discussions happening so, hopefully this year will start shooting for the film."

Katrina is one of the actors who joined very recently but in short span of time, she has millions of followers on multiple platforms, when asked Katrina how she feels about it, she said, "I am happy. I think its been a nice decision for me. I don't know why I was stressed about it. I was really against coming on I remember when first came to India, my told me that wants me to join this platform and that time, it was an endorsement kind of a thing and nowadays, everybody is posting on for free and I was not much interested in coming on this platform and now everybody is on Twitter so, I feel sometimes I lack foresight and the vision."

Katrina added, "For me, the deciding factor to join social media was there was a phase where everything I was reading about myself, I was like this is not a correct representation of me and I used to feel very helpless about it. Then, I started thinking about why it is happening with me more so than other people then, I realised that everyone has a platform on which they used to speak so that made me join social media."

and starrer 'Bharat' is a period drama film written and directed by

It is jointly produced by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and under the banners Reel Life Productions, and T-Series.

The film also stars Tabu, Disha Patani and in important roles.

'Bharat' is scheduled to be theatrically released in on June 5, 2019, on the occasion of

