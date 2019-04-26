Only Vajpayee formula will work in Kashmir: Modi

Only former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's formula of "Insaniyat, Kashmiriyat and Jamooriyat" will work in Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Modi said on Friday.

In an interview to Aaj Tak Hindi news channel, Modi said: "We have an understanding of and we did not require the experience of being in government for five years as I have worked there in the organisation and I used to go to all parts of the state."

Slamming a few political families in the state, the Prime Minister said: "A small section of families has found the way to blackmail the people of When Mufti Mohammed Saeed Saheb was there, we were hopeful.

"But that was our mahamilawat. It was the mixture of oil and water and we did the alliance by saying that we are two poles and we would not be able to mix," he said, referring to the PDP-BJP alliance that has since cracked.

He said there was no other option in then given the kind of the mandate political parties got in Assembly elections. "And when it mattered for the democracy, we came out of the alliance."

Modi said a small section of families in Kashmir speak one thing in the state and another in Delhi. "We need to expose their double standards.

"I am doing this to expose them. And I am asking them to say the same thing in Delhi that they say in Kashmir."

