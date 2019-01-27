Won't allow corruption as long as I am 'chowkidar', says Modi

Dubbing the opposition as a "corrupt house", on Sunday said in the last four years, people in have made him a "chowkidhar".

"As long as I am there in Delhi, I will not allow any kind of corruption and will not allow the nation's unity and integrity to be destroyed," said Modi, addressing a mammoth rally of his party workers here.

After inaugurating the meeting of the state Yuva Morcha, he said: "My friends in the opposition are bankrupt when it comes to development of the nation. All they have is hatred against Their day begins by abusing and ends by again abusing Modi. All I wish to tell them is 'you may abuse me, but please don't mislead the farmers, youth and the poor' and don't destroy the great nation and its progress," said Modi.

"The opposition is destroying agencies like the CBI, armed forces, police, CAG and even the as all these organisations are wrong for them, while they (Congress) are right.

"Recently, the entire nation was amused to watch a press meet on foreign soil which was one that hit badly at the democratic ethos of our country, when the came under attack. Seen was a 'top-most leader'. They even undermine our nation on foreign soil," said Modi and added that the party will have to answer for this.

"Elections will come and go, but the nation will always be here. The opposition should stop disrespecting institutions," added Modi.

Speaking against both the ruling CPI-M led government and the Congress-led opposition in Kerala, Modi said the cultural ethos of has been destroyed.

"The issues in Sabarimala was watched across the country and saw the way the CPI-M was disrespecting all aspects of Kerala's culture. Why is the CPI-M undermining our culture? The here also is no different, as they say one thing in and another here. None of these two parties have any respect for gender justice," said Modi.

The pointed out that so many ministers of the Left government in had to resign due to corruption.

"For the led UDF, the solar scam was there. For the Congress, solar is used for scam, while we use solar for development of the nation. The Congress here made S. Nambi Narayanan, a and used the case to settle political scores amongst themselves, while we honoured him with a Padma award. We really value science," added Modi.

He urged his party workers to work to save the culture of and to help build a new and a positive

Modi arrived at Kochi around 2 p.m on Sunday and after inaugurating a crucial petrochemical project, he reached Thrissur.

He returned to Delhi, soon after addressing the party workers at Thrissur.

