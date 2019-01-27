Bihar Minister says Priyanka 'child' compare to Modi

Days after a said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is very beautiful but has no other talent, another on Sunday said newly-appointed is still a "bachchi" (child).

"Priyanka is still a child... If want to compete with Narendra Modi, it should bring in the field," said Pramod Kumar, who is the

Kumar further said the leaders and workers are seeing a reflection of in Priyanka, and earlier, they were seeing reflection of in

"Congress should put up Sonia against Modi in elections because her age is near about Modi's age. But Priyanka is still a child."

Last Thursday, Jha said: "Priyanka Gandhi is very beautiful, but has no other talent. She is a novice in She must be what, 37-38, or maybe older, 44. Till this age, she has no political achievement. Yes, she is good looking, God has given her that. But how much can she exploit that?"

After that leaders of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress and the (HAM) had attacked Jha for making demeaning remarks against Priyanka Gandhi and demanded his apology.

--IANS

ik/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)