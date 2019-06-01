Xiaomi Mi Band 4 images leaked online

Real life images of Band 4 has been spotted on Weibo, China's

The images confirm earlier reports that the next-generation fitness band will have colour display instead of monochrome screens.

The blogger who posted the images revealed that the size of the Band 4 will be similar to the previous generation bands and will support AI, the

The next generation fitness band is likely to support 5.0 connectivity.

The band is also said to feature a photoplethysmography (PPG) sensor which let you detect Blood pressure.

The battery capacity of Band 4 is increased from 110mAh to 135mAh and there will be no need to pull apart the band module when charging. Instead, it can be directly placed in the charger.

While there is no confirmation as to when the new Mi Band 4 will be introduced, there are speculations that it will cost $72 for the NFC variant while the standard version will be priced around $28-$43.

