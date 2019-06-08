Xiaomi releases Mi LED TV 4 PRO in offline markets

In a move that revealed its aggressive offline strategy for the market, Chinese on Saturday announced the launch of its 55-inch in the offline market exclusively with Vijay Sales.

is largely known as an as it entered the offline market less than two years ago.

The company already has four other -- Mi Homes, Mi Stores, and the newly introduced Mi Studios.

said the has been made available across all Vijay Sales stores in Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Baroda, and Delhi NCR starting Friday.

"We are thrilled to partner exclusively with Vijay Sales to bring our 55-inch offline for our users," Sunil Baby, of Xiaomi India's Offline Operations, said in a statement.

"We hope that we can continue to expand our portfolio offline in order to provide an even more enhanced consumer experience through highest at an honest pricing," he added.

As for the specifications, the packs a 55-inch 4K HDR display and is 4.9 mm thick.

It features 20W stereo speakers with DTS-HD support, and draws power from an with technology paired with Mali-450 graphics.

The ticks alongside 2GB of and 8GB of inbuilt storage.

Connectivity and port selection are rounded off by Bluetooth 4.2, single-band (2.4GHz), Ethernet, three HDMI ports, 2 USB port, and an S/

It comes with Xiaomi's own interface specially designed for India, bringing together more than 14+ different content partners, both local and global.

Powered by TV, users will be able to install desired apps on Play, watch YouTube videos and fully utilise features such as Chromecast built-in and Assistant, the company said in a statement.

