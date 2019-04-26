Asaram's son Narayan Sai too convicted of rape

The Sessions Court on Friday pronounced Narayan Sai, son of self-styled godman Asaram, guilty in a 2013 rape case. The quantum of sentence will be announced on April 30.

Narayan Sai, 40, was arrested from Pipli near Haryana's Kurukshetra in December 2013 after two sisters from filed rape complaints against him and his father in October that year.

His father, alias Asaram, was convicted for life for raping a minor girl in last year.

One of the sisters had accused Sai, who also claims himself a godman, of repeated sexual assaults when they were living at Asaram's ashram between 2002 and 2005 in The victim's elder sister had also made a similar allegation against while she was living at an Ahmedabad ashram between 1997 and 2006.

They had lodged separate complaints against Sai and Police had booked Asaram and his son on charges of rape, sexual assault, illegal confinement and other offences.

Four of Sai's aides were also arrested in the case.

Two chargesheets were filed against 35 persons, while the prosecution had produced 53 witnesses and defence had 14 witnesses.

The arrests of had sparked a series of attacks on key witnesses.

Three witnesses, closely associated with them, were killed, including a Rajkot-based Ayurveda doctor Amrut Prajapati, who was shot dead outside his clinic.

A cook and an of Asaram named was shot dead in his home town Muzaffarnagar in and Kripal Singh, a witness in the Jodhpur rape case, died a day after he was shot at in Shahjahanpur in

Meanwhile, is also facing charges of attempting to bribe policemen of Rs 8 crore for helping him in getting bail and acquittal.

