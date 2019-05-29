Yogi hosts lunch for newly elected BJP MPs from UP

on Wednesday hosted a lunch for all newly elected MPs of the from the state.

The lunch was followed by a meeting at the party's state headquarters.

Addressing the newly elected MPs, Adityanath said that the policies of Narendra Modi, the "master management" of and the dedication of party workers was collectively responsible for the BJP's victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

He assured the MPs all possible help in undertaking development work in their constituencies and asked them to work in close coordination with party workers since Assembly elections were due in 2022.

"We must continue working in the right spirit. We cannot sit back and relax after this victory," he said.

State Mahendra Nath Pandey, also a newly elected MP, were present at the meeting.

The also asked the MPs to focus on their constituencies, especially in view of the upcoming by-elections in 11 Assembly constituencies.

Smriti Irani, and were among the MPs who attended the lunch.

--IANS

amita/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)