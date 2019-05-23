Vote count starts for 4 Himachal LS seats

Counting of 38 lakh votes for the Shimla, Mandi, and parliamentary seats of began on Thursday amid tight security, officials said.

A total of 38,01,793 voters -- 72.25 per cent of 52,62,126 eligible ones -- exercised their franchise on May 19 in a single phase to select their representatives to the 17th Lok Sabha.

The main contest is between the and the state's ruling

Forty-five candidates, including a lone woman, were in the fray for the four seats.

With the electorate in the Lok Sabha polls traditionally favouring the party at the helm in the state, these elections are being seen as a referendum on the state's 17-month-old BJP government.

The BJP wrested the state from the in December 2017, winning 44 seats in the 68-member Assembly. The won 21 seats, Independents two and the won one.

From Kangra, the largest Lok Sabha constituency in the state in terms of voters, the BJP has fielded Cabinet Kishan Kapoor, 68, after dropping veteran leader Shanta Kumar, against two-time Congress Pawan Kajal, 44.

In the Shimla (reserved) seat, it is an ex-serviceman versus an ex-serviceman.

(retired), 78, is the Congress candidate against BJP nominee and former (IAF) Suresh Kashyap, 48.

In Hamirpur, two-time is trying to ensure a fourth term for his son Anurag Thakur, former of the state and national cricket bodies.

Pitted against Thakur, 44, is ex- and five-time Congress

Sitting and the Minister's confidant is seeking a second term from Mandi. He is contesting against Congress greenhorn Ashray Sharma, who is the grandson of former Telecom

Sukh Ram, a Congress veteran, had joined the BJP just before the Assembly elections, but defected back after his grandson was denied a ticket.

Ashray's father still remains in the saffron party and though he has not campaigned either for his son or for his party in these elections, his father is more than making up for it.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had won all the four seats.

