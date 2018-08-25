A world of bluffocrats

In Britain, they have just coined a new phrase: Bluffocrats.

In a new book Bluffocracy, part of a series titled “Provocations”, James Ball, a journalist, and former civil servant Andrew Greenway, argue that their country is overtaken by chancers — “In a nation run by people whose knowledge extends a mile wide but an inch deep; who know how to grasp the generalities of any topic in minutes, and how never to bother themselves with the specifics. Who place their confidence in their ability to talk themselves out of trouble, rather than learning how to run things ...