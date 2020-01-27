Air India's new deal

The government’s second attempt to sell national carrier Air India, worked out by a committee headed by Home Minister Amit Shah, reflects a partly constructive attempt to correct weaknesses in the earlier bid document. First, in place of the earlier plan to disinvest 76 per cent in Air India and Air India Express, the government is now offering a 100 per cent sale, giving the prospective new owner much-needed operational freedom.

In its ground-handling facility AI-SATS, the government is offering its 50 per cent stake (Singapore-based SATS owns the rest). Second, the new preliminary ...