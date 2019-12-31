Argentina's bright young hope

Judging by his appointment of a first-rate economist to his cabinet as Minister of Economy, Argentina’s new president, Alberto Fernández, is off to a good start in confronting his country’s economic problems.

Martin Guzmán, with whom I have frequently collaborated in recent years, is among the world’s leading experts on sovereign debt and the problems it can cause, making him the right person in the right place at the right time. After completing his PhD at Brown University under Peter Howitt (co-author with Philippe Aghion of seminal work in modern growth ...